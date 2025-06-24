John Elkann has been more involved in the daily running of Juventus in the last few months. Since the departure of Thiago Motta, he has been closer to the team than he previously was. The Bianconeri had not seen Elkann’s face as often as they have in recent seasons, which indicates a notable change in his engagement with the club.

Elkann, as leader of the Agnelli family, brought in Damien Comolli and has trust in him. However, he has continued to work more closely with those responsible for the day-to-day running of the team. This increased involvement means that several decisions now require Elkann’s approval, highlighting his growing influence over Juventus’ operations.

Elkann’s Influence on Player Transfers

According to Il Bianconero, Elkann has taken a firm stance on the club’s transfer policy amid a period of rebuilding. The report reveals that he has made certain players unavailable for transfer as Juventus seeks to maintain stability within the squad. Last summer, Juventus sold some players, and not all those transactions were deemed to be beneficial for the club’s long-term ambitions.

The club struggled after losing core squad members, and Elkann is determined to avoid repeating those mistakes. The report specifies that players including Federico Gatti, Manuel Locatelli, Andrea Cambiaso and Kenan Yildiz have been made unavailable for transfer. This approach suggests that Juventus wants to protect key talent as it reshapes its roster for future success.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Commitment to Squad Stability and Rebuilding

The decision to retain these players underlines Juventus’ desire to keep a solid foundation during the ongoing changes. The club recognises the impact of losing important players and is committed to avoiding similar disruptions going forward.

Elkann’s closer involvement signals a more hands-on leadership style as Juventus navigates this critical phase. His role now includes greater oversight and decision-making responsibility, reflecting a strategic focus on careful squad management. By vetting important decisions personally, Elkann aims to steer the club towards a more stable and competitive future.