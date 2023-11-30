Exor CEO and leader of the Agnelli family empire, John Elkann, has commented on the rumours that they might sell Juventus.

The Agnelli family has owned the club for 100 years and has made it the most successful in Italy.

The Bianconeri continue to demonstrate that they are the top club in the country, but in the last few seasons, numerous off-field problems have plagued the Black and Whites.

The previous board was forced to resign after the many terrible financial decisions they made became public knowledge.

During those moments, some reports suggested that the Agnelli family could sell Juventus after accumulating a significant amount of debt.

However, Elkann has assured that they are not looking to sell, and the club is now in a healthy position.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We are not approached by funds and nor have we approached them. It is not a current perspective or one that interests us.”

Adding: “The current management of Juventus has resolved all the problems that the club has had in the sporting field. Once these problems have been put behind us we can focus on the future.”

Juve FC Says

We have one of the best owners in the world and it could be a disaster if the Agnelli family sells up and leaves.