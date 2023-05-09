John Elkann refuses to reveal info about Juventus pursuit of Giuntoli

Juventus supremo John Elkann is in Naples. The local media took that chance to ask him about Juve’s pursuit of the Partenopei sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, but he had almost nothing to say.

Juve is searching for a new man for the leading role and considers Giuntoli one of the best for the job.

He has been at Napoli for almost a decade and helped them secure their first league crown in around 30 years this season.

The triumph made more people aware of the man behind some of the finest signings in Serie A and he is now wanted in Turin.

Calciomercato reveals Elkann is in Naples for the presentation of the Matabì project promoted by the Agnelli Foundation.

He was asked several questions and when speaking about their pursuit of the director, he said:

“Giuntoli has many choices. He will choose. Naples is celebrating and has every right to celebrate this great victory that the team has achieved, a victory with 5 rounds in advance, with an incredible ability in attack and equally in defense. It is an extraordinary success that benefits our championship and benefits Italian football.”

Juve FC Says

We do not expect Elkann to disrespect Napoli by discussing a move for one of their staff.

If we want him, the effort to lure him to Turin would be done behind the scenes and confirmed when all parties find an agreement.