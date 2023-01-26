John Elkann reveals why Andrea Agnelli had to resign

John Elkann has delivered more details about why Andrea Agnelli resigned as the president of Juventus after a decade.

The Bianconeri ex-president presided over one of the most successful periods in the club’s history and will be proud of his incredible work.

Some of Agnelli’s achievement includes winning many league titles and establishing the Next Gen team.

However, he made some mistakes and getting involved in the use of capital gains has already earned him a ban from football activities in Italy.

But why did he resign? Elkann explains, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Andrea remains a shareholder of our family group Giovanni Agnelli B.V. and is part of the board of directors. He has completed a very important job as president of Juventus in the past 10 years. He decided to step back together with the whole Juventus board of directors to better defend himself from a series of accusations that have not yet been proven to date.”

Juve FC Says

Agnelli will remain one of the finest presidents Juventus has had, even though his reign ended on a bad note.

The sports administrator remains one man who made decisions that benefited the club even though some were outside the requirements of the law.

Whenever he visits, fans will cheer him on because it will be hard for another leader to match his success at the club.