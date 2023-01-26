John Elkann reveals why Andrea Agnelli had to resign

John Elkann has delivered more details about why Andrea Agnelli resigned as the president of Juventus after a decade.
The Bianconeri ex-president presided over one of the most successful periods in the club’s history and will be proud of his incredible work.
Some of Agnelli’s achievement includes winning many league titles and establishing the Next Gen team.
However, he made some mistakes and getting involved in the use of capital gains has already earned him a ban from football activities in Italy.
But why did he resign? Elkann explains, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“Andrea remains a shareholder of our family group Giovanni Agnelli B.V. and is part of the board of directors. He has completed a very important job as president of Juventus in the past 10 years. He decided to step back together with the whole Juventus board of directors to better defend himself from a series of accusations that have not yet been proven to date.”
Juve FC Says
Agnelli will remain one of the finest presidents Juventus has had, even though his reign ended on a bad note.
The sports administrator remains one man who made decisions that benefited the club even though some were outside the requirements of the law.
Whenever he visits, fans will cheer him on because it will be hard for another leader to match his success at the club.
2 Comments
Stop with this ridiculousness. Agnelli was horrible as evidenced the last 4 years. It was Beppe Marrota that made the team great, not Agnelli. Have you not noticed the sharp decline of Juve since they made the stupid signing of Ronaldo? A move Beppe was against which ultimately cost him his job. He was the real architect of that team, not Agnelli. Agnelli destroyed this team with his 2 cohorts at his side. He’s a disgrace.
Somewhat agree with you.
Agnelli wasn’t at fault for the decline, the people that work with him were. It’s his fault for surrounding himself with such people though.
True, Marotta was the main architect, but the decline started with the signing of Higuain, not Ronaldo.
Ronaldo’s transfer just further opened up the wound and infected it.