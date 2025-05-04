Juventus majority owner, John Elkann, is reportedly an avid supporter of Kenan Yildiz whom he wants to keep in Turin for a long time.

The Turkish attacker turned 20 on Sunday, but he has already established himself as the club’s biggest attraction.

The youngster rose to prominence last season after being promoted to the first squad, and has been rewarded with the Number 10 jersey at the start of the current campaign.

Yildiz had his highs and lows under the guidance of Thiago Motta who often fielded him on the wings, but he immediately showed notable improvement with the arrival of Igor Tudor who placed him in a more central role.

Yildiz attracts Premier League interest

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The attacker’s recent exploits reportedly revived the interest of Premier League suitors who are reportedly willing to test the Old Lady’s resolve with enticing offers next summer. He is being linked with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Elkann has a ‘soft spot’ for Yildiz, so he wouldn’t stomach the sale of the coveted youngster.

Elkann determined to keep Yildiz

Moreover, the pink newspaper reveals that the player himself is happy in Turin, so the parties are likely to prolong their collaboration, which is founded on mutual respect and esteem.

Yildiz has recently dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons as he got himself sent off for elbowing Monza’s Alessandro Bianco.

While his teammates were able to maintain their two-goal lead despite the numerical disadvantage, the young forward will now miss the two crucial clashes against Bologna and Lazio while serving a two-match ban.

Nevertheless, Yildiz was quick to apologise for his howler, and his teammates have been backing him up both in public and private.