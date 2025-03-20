Juventus majority owner John Elkann has invited some of the club’s top officials for an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis.

While the Bianconeri have been enduring a rough campaign from the very start, the situation has truly unravelled over the past few weeks. The team was eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of PSV Eindhoven before suffering a humiliating Coppa Italia exit against Empoli the following week.

Thiago Motta’s men were hoping to rescue the campaign by reviving their Serie A title hopes, but their five-match winning streak met its demise when they hosted Atalanta at home. The Old Lady suffered a 0-4 thrashing at the hands of Atalanta, followed by a 0-3 defeat in Florence to leave the club outside the Top Four spots.

So with Champions League football becoming increasingly in danger for next season, Elkann felt it is the right time to intervene.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Exor CEO has summoned the top brass for crisis talks on Friday. The summit should include the club’s CEO Maurizio Scanavino and Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli, which Motta’s inclusion remains uncertain.

As the Roman newspaper explains, Elkann will make it clear that the consequences of missing out on the Champions League will be drastic for the club.

In this case, the Bianconeri might have to reduce their project by making limited action on the transfer market in the summer. Moreover, this could also prevent them from buying some of the players who are currently on loan, especially Pierre Kalulu and Francisco Conceicao.

Moreover, all contract renewal talks have been delayed, particularly the ones involving Weston McKennie and Federico Gatti.

Therefore, Juventus will have to find solutions on the pitch, otherwise, they’ll be facing some undesired repercussions.