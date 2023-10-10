John Elkann, the president of Exor, expresses his hope that Juventus will soon return to winning trophies and offers his backing to Max Allegri for the managerial role.

Juventus has gone two seasons without winning any trophies, a situation that is typically considered unacceptable for Italy’s premier club. However, the club has continued to support Allegri as their manager.

Allegri is aware of the pressure to perform well this season and enjoys the support of his players who are giving their best to secure victories. The backing of the board has also played a role in Allegri retaining his position.

Elkann acknowledges the urgency for the team to start winning again and expresses his wish that this resurgence occurs under the guidance of the current coach.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We have 83 trophies here, 82 that were won with my family. There is a great past here, but also a great present and a great future.”

He continued: “Our coach has contributed to many successes, which we hope will continue.”

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italy and have always won trophies, so the last two seasons have been very tough for us.

However, we must understand that the team is being rebuilt, and sometimes that will take a lot of effort to achieve and might cost us a few trophyless terms.