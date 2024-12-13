Exor CEO John Elkann has expressed his joy following Juventus’ impressive victory over Manchester City in the Champions League earlier this week.

Going into the match, Juventus was struggling with poor form, and many fans were pessimistic about their chances of securing a win. On the other hand, Manchester City, while dealing with some of their own issues, boasted a squad filled with some of the best players in world football. The odds seemed stacked against the Bianconeri, and there was every possibility that City could rediscover their rhythm and dominate the game.

Despite the challenges, Juventus rose to the occasion, delivering a fearless performance that stunned the Premier League champions. The Bianconeri played with determination and took the game to their opponents, showcasing an aggressive and tactical approach under Thiago Motta. City struggled to counter Juve’s strategy on the night, and this tactical superiority was key to securing the victory.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The win has been widely celebrated as one of Juventus’ standout performances of the season. Elkann, clearly impressed, praised the team for their effort and resilience in such a high-stakes match. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he commented: “Nice to see Juve playing to the best of their potential against one of the strongest teams in the world. Fun match and good goals, happy for McKennie.”

This victory not only boosts Juventus’ confidence but also serves as a testament to their potential for success this season. Overcoming one of Europe’s strongest teams suggests that the Bianconeri are making significant progress. Elkann’s optimism reflects the growing belief within the club that this campaign could bring about positive outcomes if such performances become the norm.