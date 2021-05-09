John Elkann to watch Juventus-Milan at the Allianz Stadium tonight

The game between Juventus and Milan tonight is an important one for the Bianconeri who are looking to sntach all three points

Andrea Pirlo’s men have had a poor season and are now battling to end it with at least Champions League football for the next campaign.

It isn’t certain if the former midfielder will be in charge by next season, but he will want his team to deliver a perfect performance today because of a special visitor who will attend the game.

Tutto Sport via Calciomercato reports that John Elkann, the head of Exor, which controls Juventus, will be in attendance tonight.

There have been reports that Andrea Agnelli will leave his role as the head of Juventus at the end of this season.

The report says his visit will make the atmosphere at the game even more charged and makes it more important for the Bianconeri to get all the points from the encounter.

They will make changes at the club at the end of this season and these changes will affect the playing and non-playing staff.

This game could define the future of the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Fabio Paratici.

It will be interesting to see if Juve’s players will turn out in their best form and dominate the match or allow Milan to get the win.