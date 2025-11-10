ROME, ITALY - MAY 20: John Elkann and Andrea Agnelli during the Tim Cup Final between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli at Olimpico Stadium on May 20, 2012 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Juventus majority owner, John Elkann, insisted that his relationship with Andrea Agnelli remains solid, despite all the rumours.

The Exor CEO has been the de facto head of the Agnelli family since the death of his grandfather, Gianni Agnelli, in 2003.

On the other hand, Andrea Agnelli was appointed Juventus president in 2010, overseeing the club’s rise from the ashes, and the ensuing decline that began in the aftermath of the COVID-19 era.

John Elkann opens up on his relationship with Andrea Agnelli

Agnelli eventually resigned from his post in November 2022, amidst a legal and financial crisis.

At the time, many believed that Elkann was the one who forced his cousin to depart, as he ended up appointing some of his Exor collaborators at the helm, mainly incumbent club president, Gianluca Ferrero, and CEO, Maurizio Scanavino.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jhon Elkan; Andrea Agnelli

Nevertheless, the Italian businessman has come out to deny all the rumours regarding a rift between the two men, while firing a warning signal to the club’s minority owners, Tether.

“My family’s relationship with Juventus is the longest-lasting in the world, and it’s very important,” said Elkann during the presentation of the partnership between the Stellantis group and the Milan-Cortina Olympics (via Tuttosport).

“This bond dates back to my great-grandfather. So it’s been a strong relationship through good and bad times.

“My and Andrea Agnelli’s generation has given so much. I’m grateful to him, and the next generations are also very involved.

“Our relationship is unbreakable; if you think back to 2006, it was one of the most difficult periods, but we came out of it stronger. We had a difficult time in 2022, and we’re coming out of it.

“We’re open to anyone interested in Juventus; the important thing is that our relationship is never called into question.”

Elkann expects Spalletti to find success at Juventus

On a related note, Elkann insisted that Luciano Spalletti has been recently appointed as the new Juventus head coach because the club believed he’s the right profile to lead the club back to winning ways.

“Today it’s important for Juventus to win, and a coach like Spalletti, with his experience, must lead them to victory. This is what all the fans expect.”