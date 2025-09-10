There has been growing debate surrounding the prospect of Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic starting together in Juventus’s attack, and the Canadian forward believes the idea should not be dismissed.

The dynamic between David and Vlahovic

David joined Juventus in the recent transfer window after leaving Lille as a free agent. The original intention was for him to replace Vlahovic, who had been widely expected to depart the Allianz Stadium during the summer. However, the Serbian striker remained with the Bianconeri after no move materialised, leaving the club with both players as attacking options.

Vlahovic’s contract situation is set to be revisited later this season, but for now, his focus remains on contributing on the pitch. He has responded well to the circumstances, performing impressively whenever given an opportunity. David, meanwhile, has been installed as the starting striker, with Vlahovic often making an impact from the bench. This has fuelled speculation about whether both could be accommodated in the same starting line-up.

The potential partnership between the two has attracted considerable attention, with many believing their contrasting attributes could complement each other. David’s movement, intelligence, and technical skill could combine effectively with Vlahovic’s physicality and finishing ability, offering Juventus a more versatile and unpredictable attack.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

David’s response to the idea

When asked about the possibility of starting alongside Vlahovic, David expressed his openness to the suggestion. According to Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “Yes, it’s possible. But these are decisions for the coach, it’s more of a question for Tudor. I’m ready for any solution and I enjoy it in any way. Dusan and I push each other on the pitch because we want the best for the team.”

His comments highlight a professional and team-first mentality, underlining his willingness to adapt to whatever tactical choices are made by Igor Tudor. The Canadian also stressed the positive dynamic between himself and Vlahovic, noting that their competitive drive helps to raise performance levels for the benefit of the squad.

With Juventus determined to compete for silverware this season, maximising the firepower at their disposal could prove crucial. Both David and Vlahovic are accomplished strikers, and if Tudor can find a way to integrate them effectively, the Bianconeri may become even more formidable in front of goal.