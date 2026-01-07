Jonathan David delivered an impressive performance as Juventus beat Sassuolo last night, a result that will have felt particularly satisfying following his missed penalty against Lecce. The striker appeared confident and composed, showing signs that he is settling into his role within the squad at a crucial point in the season.

The Canadian forward is beginning to build momentum after enjoying a sustained run of form under Luciano Spalletti. This improvement has strengthened the belief within Juventus that they could move on from Dusan Vlahovic without suffering a significant drop in attacking quality. David’s recent displays suggest he is ready to shoulder greater responsibility as the campaign progresses.

A difficult start in Turin

At the beginning of the season, David found opportunities limited. When he did feature, the team struggled to perform at its usual level, and his own contributions in front of goal were limited. Adjusting to life in Italy proved challenging, and these early difficulties led Juventus to continue relying heavily on Vlahovic, the player David had effectively been signed to replace.

Despite their confidence that they had secured a high-calibre attacker, the slow start caused some supporters to question whether he would ultimately succeed in Turin. The pressure was evident, but the club remained patient, trusting in his ability and work ethic to overcome the initial adaptation period.

Rewarding faith with performances

In recent weeks, David has repaid the faith shown in him by his manager with increasingly assured performances. His movement, link-up play, and growing composure have added a different dimension to Juventus’ attack. Against Sassuolo, his contribution was not only measured in goals but also in his overall influence on the match.

Speaking after the game, as quoted by Tuttojuve, David underlined his priorities by saying, “Yes, everything’s fine. I had to score that goal. I’m happy, but the important thing is that we got back to winning ways straight away.”

His comments reflect a player focused on collective success rather than individual milestones, a mentality that will be welcomed by Juventus as they look to maintain consistency and build confidence for the challenges ahead.