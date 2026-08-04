Jonathan David has joined Juventus on a free transfer, signing a five-year contract running through to June 2030 after his deal at Lille expired at the end of the 2024-25 season, the Bianconeri confirmed on Friday.

The signing, announced by the club on 4 July 2025, represents the first significant market move under new general manager Damien Comolli, according to ESPN. David arrives with no transfer fee attached, though BBC Sport reports Juventus will pay costs of £10.8 million relating to the deal over three years, on top of his wages. His salary, per ESPN citing Gazzetta dello Sport, stands at €6 million net per season with up to €2 million in performance bonuses.

David’s Ligue 1 Record

The 25-year-old Canadian left Lille at the end of the 2024-25 season after five years in Ligue 1, during which he scored 87 goals in 178 appearances in the French top flight – a tally bettered over that period only by Kylian Mbappé, who scored 111. He contributed 116 goals in all competitions across 249 appearances for the club, registering 28 assists in total, including 12 in 2024-25. In Ligue 1 last season, no player registered more Opta-defined big chances than David – 16, level with Ousmane Dembélé – from 32 total opportunities, yielding a 50 per cent conversion rate.

David also played a key role in Lille’s 2020-21 Ligue 1 title triumph and the Trophée des Champions that followed. He is Canada’s all-time leading scorer with 36 goals in 67 international appearances.

David’s Arrival and Juventus’s Attacking Needs

David’s arrival addresses a clear need for firepower up front at Juventus, with Dušan Vlahović having fallen out of favour under Igor Tudor and widely expected to depart this summer, according to ESPN. Speaking on the official Bianconeri website, David described the move as an honour, adding that he sees adapting to Serie A and competing for titles as his next challenge – one he intends to meet head-on.