Jonathan David is already being labelled a Juventus flop, with some reports suggesting that the club could consider selling him as early as January. Such claims underline how quickly the narrative around the forward has shifted since his arrival, despite the relatively short time he has spent in Turin.

Early Struggles and Growing Doubts

There have also been reports of an incident in which teammates did not invite David out for dinner, a detail that has further fuelled speculation that his time at Juventus may be shorter than initially expected. Juventus signed him as one of the finest strikers in France, and he arrived with the expectation that he would provide goals and immediately strengthen the attack. However, that impact has not yet materialised, leading to increasing scrutiny from fans and commentators.

The club soon realised that David would require time to adapt to the demands of Serie A. As a result, he found himself spending more time on the bench, while Juventus once again relied heavily on Dusan Vlahovic. This situation was not what the club had envisioned, particularly as Vlahovic was widely expected to leave in the summer, with David seen as a potential replacement. Juventus are now reportedly relieved that Vlahovic did not attract a suitable suitor, given David’s slow start.

A Call for Patience and Perspective

Despite the criticism, it is far too early to give up on David. It is disappointing that some supporters appear to have forgotten how long it took Vlahovic himself to prove that he could be relied upon. Even now, Vlahovic has not consistently reached the same heights he achieved at Fiorentina, which originally persuaded Juventus to sign him. Nevertheless, the club showed patience and never abandoned him during difficult periods.

The same understanding should be extended to David. He was signed with a long-term vision in mind, and judging him so quickly risks undermining that plan. With the right support and time to settle, he still has the potential to establish himself and shine for the team.