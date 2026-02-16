Juventus striker Jonathan David has been excluded from the trip to Istanbul, but his condition isn’t a reason for concern for the club.

The Bianconeri are preparing to take on Galatasaray in the first leg of the Champions League play-off round.

Luciano Spalletti’s host travelled to Turkiye on Monday, but David was left behind, as confirmed by the squad list released by the club.

Jonathan David dropped from the squad as a precaution

The Canadian striker has complained of a groin issue during Saturday’s controversial defeat to Inter in the Derby d’Italia.

But according to Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoJuve), David did not suffer an injury, but the technical staff decided to leave him in Turin as a precautionary measure.

So while the 25-year-old won’t take part in the action in Istanbul, he should be available for the club’s other crucial clashes in the coming weeks.

Jonathan David (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

This includes back-to-back Serie A contests against direct Top-Four competitors, Como and Roma, and more importantly, the decisive second leg against Galatasaray, which will take place in Turin the following Wednesday.

David’s absence will leave Spalletti with very limited options for the striker role. After all, Dusan Vlahovic won’t return before March, while Arkadiusz Milik had long been reduced to a forgotten figure at Continassa.

Therefore, Sky identifies Lois Openda as the main candidate to lead the line against Galatasaray on Tuesday.

Lois Openda tipped to lead the line for Juventus against Galatasaray

The Belgian has only scored twice in his 32 appearances for Juventus this season, and many already consider him one of the worst signings for the club in recent years.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old can be devastating on the counterattacks thanks to his blistering pace.

The ultra-versatile Weston McKennie represents an alternative choice, as the American has been able to produce solid displays regardless of his position. The manager has already praised his ability to make runs into the box and bring the ball down.

Kenan Yildiz and Jeremie Boga might also be considered for a false 9 role.