Juventus secured a 2-1 victory against Atalanta this evening in their final pre-season match ahead of the Serie A campaign. With just a few days remaining before competitive action began, the men in black and white were keen to finish their preparation on a positive note.

Atalanta’s summer has been overshadowed by Ademola Lookman’s desire to leave the club, yet La Dea were determined to perform well against a strong Juventus side. Both teams began the match by demonstrating their growing form and level of fitness, particularly in defensive areas, with Gleison Bremer starting yet another match for the Old Lady.

Juventus Dominate Early but Struggle to Score

Juventus controlled much of the first half, creating several opportunities, but lacked the cutting edge required to break the deadlock, and both teams went into the break goalless. Igor Tudor appears to have emphasised the importance of securing a win, even in a friendly encounter, as the Bianconeri increased their urgency in the second half.

The breakthrough came after the 70th minute when Jonathan David opened his Juventus account with an impressive strike. The Canadian forward, expected to be the team’s starting striker this season, demonstrated his readiness for the campaign with the goal. Just two minutes later, he was substituted to allow Dusan Vlahovic to gain valuable game time, and the Serbian forward promptly added Juventus’ second goal.

Atalanta Fight Back Late

The late goals reignited Atalanta, who managed to pull one back, but there was insufficient time for them to force an equaliser. Juventus’ pre-season victory highlights their attacking options and readiness as the Serie A season approaches, while Atalanta will seek to resolve ongoing issues and improve their cohesion before competitive fixtures commence.

Overall, the match offered both sides a valuable opportunity to assess fitness levels, integrate new players, and build momentum ahead of the upcoming season. Juventus, in particular, can take confidence from their late surge, as they now turn their focus to the Serie A opener.