Juventus currently boast two world-class strikers in Jonathan David and Dušan Vlahović, giving Igor Tudor enviable options at the top of his attack.

The club had explored the possibility of selling Vlahović in the summer, but no buyer emerged, and he ultimately stayed in Turin. Since then, the Serbian forward has enjoyed a fine run of form, underlining his value to the team. However, David, who joined after running down his contract at Lille, is regarded as the primary starter and a long-term cornerstone for the Bianconeri.

Despite this competition, Vlahović remains an integral figure in the squad, even following the arrival of Lois Openda, who is expected to provide depth and serve as cover for both main strikers.

Sacchi Weighs in on the Debate

Juventus are now being widely tipped as genuine contenders for the Serie A title, and their attacking strength is one of the reasons for such optimism. Arrigo Sacchi, closely following their progress, shared his thoughts on who he would choose if he were in Tudor’s position.

Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “I don’t know who Tudor will choose, but I know who I would choose. I’ll choose Vlahovic because he knows the Italian league, he doesn’t need to adapt, and, in my opinion, he’s also eager to prove he’s a good centre-forward.”

His comments highlight the advantage of Vlahović’s experience in Serie A, as well as the hunger the striker continues to show despite transfer speculation in the summer.

A Positive Dilemma for Juventus

Whether Tudor opts to start David or Vlahović, Juventus appears well equipped to succeed. David brings youthful energy, sharp movement, and clinical finishing, while Vlahović offers proven Serie A experience and a physical presence that unsettles defenders. The presence of Openda as additional cover only strengthens the depth of options at Tudor’s disposal.

It is a rare luxury for a manager to be able to choose between two strikers of such quality, and whichever player is given the starting role, the expectation is that both will make decisive contributions across the season. With competition for places driving performance levels higher, Juventus will hope this strength in attack proves decisive in their pursuit of trophies.