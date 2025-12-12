Jonathan David has found it difficult to establish himself at Juventus since joining the club in the summer as a free agent. His struggles in front of goal have surprised many who believed that Juventus were acquiring a top-level forward with the ability to make an immediate impact.

Slow Start at Juventus

David had enjoyed an impressive run of form across several seasons at Lille, and he allowed his contract to run down with the expectation that he would secure a move to a bigger club. That opportunity arrived when he signed for the Bianconeri, a decision that influenced Juventus to place Dusan Vlahovic on the market in order to accommodate the Canadian forward.

The club had been confident that David would be an effective replacement for Dv9 and viewed him as one of the finest attacking talents available. Expectations were high that he would shine immediately upon his arrival in Turin. However, that has not been the case. Instead, David has struggled to secure regular game time, forcing Juventus to turn again to Vlahovic as their main source of goals.

Despite his difficulties, David remains an important member of the squad, yet the club clearly require more from him as the season progresses.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Off-Field Challenges

While his performances on the pitch have been underwhelming, his challenges appear to extend beyond matchdays. According to Il Bianconero, David has also encountered problems off the pitch and has been isolating himself from his teammates. This situation is reported to stem partly from the language barrier within the dressing room and partly from his naturally shy personality.

These off-field issues may be contributing to his difficulties in adapting to life in Turin and to the expectations placed upon him. Juventus will hope that, with time and greater integration within the squad, David will rediscover the confidence and form that once made him one of the most admired forwards in Europe.