Juventus are hoping to lure Benfica defender Antonio Silva to Turin, and have a strong ally in the shape of Jorge Mendes.

The super agent’s bond with the club dates back to the summer of 2018, when Joao Cancelo’s arrival was followed by the groundbreaking signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even though Fabio Paratici has long departed Continassa, Mendes still has friends at the club, and chief among them is Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli. The two men worked together to bring Francisco Conceicao to Turin last summer, even when the Bianconeri were running out of cash.

This winter, the Serie A giants are primarily focused on adding a new centre-back to the ranks after losing the services of Gleison Bremer to an ACL injury. The Bianconeri have been linked with a host of names, including the likes of Milan Skriniar, Jakub Kiwior and Ardian Ismajli.

Nevertheless, Antonio Silva has been gaining ground over the past few weeks. The Benfica youth product is a 21-year-old rising defender who has already amassed valuable experience at club and international level considering his tender age.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have already approached the Lisbon-based giants with a loan proposal, but received a negative response.

Nevertheless, the pink newspaper reveals that Mendes, who acts as the player’s agent, is confident he can find the right arrangement to bring the Portugal international to Juventus, even though the club is lacking transfer funds after splashing around 180 million euros last summer.

The solution could be another costly loan operation with a gentlemen’s agreement over a summer redemption, similar to the formula adopted in the Conceicao operation.

This season, the young defender has made 11 appearances across all competitions, contributing with a goal and an assist. However, he has been recently dropped down from the starting lineup, with some considering it a sign of a potential departure.