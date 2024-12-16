Super agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly arrived in Turin to negotiate a possible move for his client Antonio Silva to Juventus.

The 21-year-old is widely considered among the best young defenders in Europe. He established himself as a stalwart for both Benfica and the Portuguese national team.

However, he has recently seen his role diminished at the Lisbon-based club since the managerial change that occurred in September, with Bruno Lage coming in as a replacement for Roger Schmidt. The new boss has been favoring the centre-back partnership of Tomas Araujo and Nicolas Otamendi.

Silva was finally given a starting berth in last night’s league draw against AVS, but it came after a series of omissions. So unless his situation dramatically changes in the coming weeks, the young defender will be looking to leave the Eagles as soon as possible, as he would like to retain his starting role with Portugal ahead of the UEFA Nations League playoffs.

Hence, Juventus are looking to pounce on the opportunity and bring the Viseu native to Turin. The Bianconeri are desperate for defensive reinforcement after losing Gleison Bremer to a season-ending ACL tear. And in recent months, Silva has emerged as the favorite candidate for the role, partially thanks to their excellent relationship with his agent who famously represents the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho and Joao Cancelo

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Mendes has now landed in Turin as he prepares to meet Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. in the coming days.

The two parties will be primarily discussing the transfer of the young Portuguese defender, and try to find a formula that receives Benfica’s approval.

Silva’s contract with the Eagles is valid until June 2027, and it contains a release clause worth 100 million euros. Nevertheless, his transfer value is estimated at circa 40 million.