Juventus are keen to strengthen its goalkeeping department, with Michele de Gregorio no longer considered to provide the required level of quality for the team. The Bianconeri are therefore determined to secure a top-level first-choice goalkeeper ahead of next season.

With that objective in mind, super agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly presented them with the opportunity to sign Diogo Costa from FC Porto, according to a report on Calciomercato. This development offers Juventus a potential solution as they seek to reinforce a crucial position in their squad.

Interest in Diogo Costa

Juventus have been monitoring Costa for some time, recognising him as one of the finest goalkeepers in European football over the past few seasons. His consistent performances for both club and country have enhanced his reputation, making him a highly attractive option for elite teams.

The Portuguese international possesses the qualities required to become a reliable presence between the posts, and Juventus would welcome the chance to make him their first-choice goalkeeper. However, securing his signature would require a substantial financial commitment, as FC Porto is unlikely to part with such a key player without a significant transfer fee.

Role of Jorge Mendes

Juventus maintain a strong working relationship with Mendes, who has previously represented Cristiano Ronaldo and was involved in negotiating the new contract for Kenan Yildiz. This connection could play a pivotal role in facilitating discussions over a potential deal for Costa.

The club is expected to continue conducting business with the influential agent, and Costa is the latest player to be linked with a move to Turin as a result of his involvement. While the goalkeeper’s ability is not in question, the financial demands of the transfer will be a decisive factor.

Ultimately, although Costa would represent a long-term upgrade and significantly strengthen Juventus, the overall cost of the deal will determine whether the club proceeds with formal negotiations or explores alternative options.