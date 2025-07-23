BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Blackburn Rovers and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Ewood Park on February 09, 2025 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Juventus have reportedly been offered he opportunity to sign former Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Nelson Semedo.

The 31-year-old is an experienced Portuguese international player, with 44 senior caps under his belt. After rising through the ranks at Benfica, he became one of the most sought-after young full-backs in Europe, and ended up joining Barcelona in the summer of 2017 on a deal worth €35 million.

Semedo spent three years in Catalunya, filled with highs and lows, before joining the large Portuguese contingent at Wolves in the summer of 2020.

After five years at the Molineux, the Portuguese is now a free agent after seeing out his contract with the Premier League side.

Mendes offers Semedo to Juventus on a free transfer

According to La Stampa via IlBianconero, the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has proposed him to Juventus who are searching the market for new wingbacks.

The Bianconeri are on the verge of signing another Portuguese right-back in Joao Mario. Nevertheless, more reinforcement will be required on this front.

After all, Alberto Costa will be making the opposite move to Porto, while Timothy Weah has reportedly agreed to join Olympique Marseille, and his move now hinges on an accord between the two clubs.

Therefore, Juventus are still reflecting on their market options, which include the likes of Atalanta’s Marco Palestra, Fiorentina’s Dodo and OGC Nice’s Jonathan Clauss.

Why Juventus might consider signing Semedo

As for Semedo, he might be an enticing profile given his vast experience in some of the biggest leagues in the world.

Moreover, the Lisbon native would be able to join as a free agent, albeit his arrival would certainly entail various costs, including a sign-on bonus, and commissions for Mendes and his colleagues.

La Repubblica (via JuventusNews24) is also reporting the same story, noting that Semedo can either play as a right wingback or a right centre-back in Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 system.