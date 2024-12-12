Super agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly keen on freeing up Antonio Silva from Benfica and bringing him to Juventus.

The Bianconeri’s Director of Football Cristiano Giuntoli shares a great rapport with the Portuguese agent who famously represents Cristiano Ronaldo. The two men worked together to find the right formula to bring Francisco Conceicao to Turin last summer despite the club’s lack of funds.

Giuntoli even confirmed as much ahead of last night’s Champions League clash against Manchester City, insisting that his great strong bond with Mendes should allow the club to keep the Portuguese winger at Juventus on a permanent basis once his loan stint expires.

So with the Serie A giants needing a new defender to replace the injured Gleison Bremer, they have once again resorted to Mendes’ stable. The Old Lady has been linked with several names over the past few months, but Antonio Silva soared to the top of the shortlist recently.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old Benfica defender rose to prominence over the past few seasons, showcasing maturity beyond his years. He was a regular starter during Roger Schmidt’s stint at the club, but has been relegated to the bench under the orders of the club’s new boss Bruno Lage who is primarily relying on Nicolas Otamendi and Tomas Araujo at the back.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Silva has had enough, and is now seeking an immediate departure.

But while Benfica have no intention of depriving themselves of the Portugal international, Mendes will try his best to change the club’s stance, perhaps with his well-illustrated diplomacy.

So it remains to be seen if the agent will succeed in his mission, as the Eagles still maintain strong leverage on the situation as they locked down Silva with a contract lasting until June 2027 which includes a release clause worth 100 million euros.