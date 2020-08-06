Jorginho agent: ‘If clubs find an agreement….’

Jorginho’s agent has confirmed there’s been no direct contact with Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri, however if Fabio Paratici and Marina Granovskaia find an agreement…

The club are looking to rebuild an ageing midfield and Jorginho has long been a target, given his work with Sarri in the past, however a deal won’t be easy to arrange.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, his agent Joao Santos confirmed the possible interest of the Bianconeri in his client.

“Sarri has never called Jorginho personally to talk about Juventus,” agent Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“I know there’s talk in the papers, but we have never had direct contact with Sarri or even director of sport Fabio Paratici.

“When the directors Paratici and Marina Granovskaia find an agreement, if they find an agreement, then and only then can I talk about the situation.

“Everyone knows there is a very strong rapport between Sarri and Jorginho after five years working together, I’d be a hypocrite to deny that, but I also want to remind you that Jorginho has three years left on his Chelsea contract.”