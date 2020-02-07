Jorginho agent: ‘Juve? why not?’

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho’s agent says his client would be open to a move to Juventus, should an offer arrive.

The 28-year-old remains a fundamental part of Frank Lampard’s team, but agent Joao Santos refused to rule out a potential return to Italy.

“Juventus? Why not? I am sure that some big offers will arrive,” Santos told Tuttomercatoweb.

“We would obviously evaluate it together with Chelsea. His goal is to do well and arrive at the European Championship in the best shape possible for the national side.

“There are great expectations around Roberto Mancini’s team. The EURO is also a good showcase for him personally.

“He is doing very well at Chelsea and I’m sure that there will come some big offers. There aren’t many players of his level playing in that position.”