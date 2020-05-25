Jorginho agent: ‘Why not Juventus?’

Jorginho’s agent has suggested his client could move back to Serie A: ‘If an important club in Italy calls, then why not?’

The Chelsea midfielder has been linked with a move to Juventus in recent months as possible replace for Miralem Pjanic who looks set to join Barcelona/

“I don’t know whether Juve want Jorginho or not, as he has three years left on his Chelsea contract. We’ll see…” agent Joao Santos told Tuttomercatoweb.

“He is a professional, so if an important club in Italy calls, then why not?”

Jorginho is reportedly wanted in Turin by coach Maurizio Sarri who bought the best out of him at both Napoli and Chelsea.