Jorginho is a player Juventus has been tracking for a long time, and they hope to sign him as a free agent in the summer.

The Bianconeri have been actively seeking new additions to enhance their squad at the end of the term. With the possibility of replacing several current players when the transfer window reopens, Juventus views Jorginho as a valuable free agent signing.

Currently running down his contract at Arsenal, Jorginho has impressed with his recent performances. However, despite the Gunners’ satisfaction, they have not extended his deal, even though they possess the option to do so for an additional term.

As the clock ticks, Juventus hopes to secure his addition to their squad at the end of this campaign, aiming to strengthen their team.

Nevertheless, a report on Calciomercato suggests that Jorginho is solely focused on aiding Arsenal in their quest to win the league in England and securing a spot in the Italy squad for Euro 2024.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho is having a good time at Arsenal, and it is not a surprise that he is only focused on helping the Gunners at the moment.

The midfielder knows he could end this term as a champion in England, and he might get a contract extension offer from the Gunners, so moving away from London is not a priority now.