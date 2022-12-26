Jorginho deals Juventus a huge blow with decision on his future

Juventus has been chasing the signature of Jorginho since he played for Napoli in Serie A, and the midfielder is now close to finishing his current deal with them.

He can speak to foreign clubs in January and walk away from the Blues at the end of the season unless he signs a new deal.

Juve had hoped he would not extend his terms and leave London, but they are set to miss out on adding him to their squad.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the midfielder has told his entourage to only negotiate with the Blues over remaining in London and not to speak with another club.

His priority is to remain in England, and he will only consider leaving if he cannot get a new Chelsea deal.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho has been one of the finest midfielders for a long time, and the Italian will suit our style of play.

His previous Serie A experience means he will not struggle to settle at the club and can become a key player for us as soon as he joins.