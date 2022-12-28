Jorginho is leaving Chelsea but he will not be signing for Juventus

Juventus has an interest in Jorginho and they hope to land him in the summer when he could leave Chelsea as a free agent.

The Brazilian-Italian will be a free agent at the end of this season and several clubs want to add him to their squad.

Juve is hopeful they can win the race for his signature and it seems Chelsea is reluctant to hand him a contract extension.

This should ideally boost Juve’s chances of adding him to their squad, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

A report on Football Italia says he is very likely heading towards an exit from Stamford Bridge. However, a move to Juve is unlikely.

This is because he wants to remain in England and Newcastle United could be his next club.

The Magpies are having a good season and want his calming influence and experience in their midfield as they continue driving towards challenging for a top-four spot.

This will be a massive blow for Juve because Newcastle has the money to convince him and they could secure Champions League football if they continue their current run of form in the Premier League, which has defied all the odds.