Juventus have identified Wesley Franca as a key target this summer, with the Bianconeri eager to add the Flamengo star to their squad. The club’s management sees him as a promising player who could strengthen their defensive options, and head coach Igor Tudor has been informed about the interest in the young full-back. Juventus are keen to complete the deal swiftly, recognising Wesley’s potential and his desire to join the Bianconeri.

Wesley has had the benefit of playing alongside teammates who have experience in Europe, which has likely given him valuable insights into what it takes to succeed at a top club like Juventus. Notably, he has spoken with former Arsenal midfielder Jorginho and former Juventus player Danilo, both of whom played alongside him at Flamengo. Their advice and encouragement have undoubtedly influenced his ambition to move to Europe.

Jorginho Endorses Wesley’s Potential

Jorginho, the Italy international, has praised Wesley as one of the finest young players in Flamengo’s squad. In discussions about the player’s future, he highlighted Wesley’s considerable potential and readiness for the challenges ahead. Speaking to Il Bianconero, Jorginho said, “He has a lot of potential and a lot to learn, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he had a great career in Europe.”

Such an endorsement from a player of Jorginho’s calibre adds weight to Juventus’ interest and reflects the confidence that Wesley can adapt and thrive in European football. While Wesley’s performances at Flamengo have been impressive, making the step up to Juventus will require continued development and consistency.

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Juventus Race to Secure Wesley

At present, Wesley rarely makes mistakes on the pitch and is viewed as a reliable and talented defender. Juventus are aware that if they do not act quickly, other clubs may move to secure his signature. The Bianconeri’s intent is clear: to bolster their squad with a player who has the potential to become a key figure in their defensive line for years to come.

The signing of Wesley would represent a strategic investment in the club’s future, combining youth with proven ability. Juventus will hope that the player’s transition to European football is smooth and that he can fulfil the high expectations placed upon him.