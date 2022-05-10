Jorginho’s arrival depends on the departure of Juventus midfielder

Since the departure of Miralem Pjanic, Juventus have been suffering from the absence of a natural Regista who can dictate the play in the middle of the park.

The Bosnian made the doomed switch to Barcelona in a swap deal that saw Arthur Melo landing in Turin. The Brazilian was supposedly a capable replacement for the former Roma and Lyon star, but has been struggling for form since his arrival.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are hoping to find a deep-lying playmaker who can tend to their need, and solve one of the squad’s major issues.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Allegri is hoping to add Jorginho to the fold next season. The Italo-Brazilian has been representing Chelsea for the last four years, but could be interested in a return to Serie A.

The Euro 2020 winner had previously played at Hellas Verona and Napoli, and news reports have repeatedly linked him with a switch to Turin in the past few years.

However, the source believes that the 31-year-old’s arrival could well depend on Arthur’s departure. The former Barcelona man would have to leave the club (possibly on an initial loan deal) in order to create room for Jorginho.

Arthur is one of the club’s highest earners, which explains why his departure is essential for the club’s finances, while his presence could prevent the Bianconeri from adding a new Regista.