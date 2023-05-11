Jose Luis Mendilibar admits Juventus will be different to Man Utd

Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar admits Juventus are not the same as Manchester United, who they eliminated from the Europa League at the quarterfinal stage.

The Spanish side faces Juve in the semi-final as they hope to win the competition again and their manager is hopeful he can lead them to success.

Juve has struggled with inconsistency for much of this season, which means Sevilla can win, considering their form in the competition so far.

However, Mendilibar knows Juve will be tough and does not compare them to United.

He says via Football Italia:

“It won’t be the same as Manchester United, it will be a different type of football. Juve are not in great shape lately, but they are improving and after all are in the Europa League semi-final. They know how to deal with these competitions.

“When Juve have won recently, they have been with a small margin, making the most of the goals they have without getting unbalanced and trying to seek other goals. Perhaps this is the big risk we face, as we might dominate and then they’ll strike on the counter.”

