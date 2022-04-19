Jose Mourinho has his say on catching Juventus in race for top four

AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has admitted it would be hard for them to catch Juventus.

The Bianconeri are currently 4th on the league table, but Roma has been in form in this new year and they could catch them if Juve slip up.

Five points separate both clubs now as Juve desperately tries to avoid dropping more in the race for the Champions League places.

But with five more matches to play, anything can still happen and it is best to stay optimistic.

Mourinho is, however, staying realistic and in a recent interview, he admitted Juve is in a strong position and his team is just doing their best to avoid being caught by the clubs below them.

He told DAZN, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juventus are too strong to leave their position. We play for places from fifth to eighth and today we need points.”

Juve FC Says

Mourinho is a master at playing mind games, but the Roma manager is being real with these comments.

He knows Juve will fight to stay in their current position, but he deserves credit for the work he has done with his team so far.

Juve has to keep working hard and winning games at this important point of the season.