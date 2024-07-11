Juventus has been interested in a move for Lazar Samardzic since last season, and the Serbian remains on their radar.

He could have been an Inter Milan player last term after the Nerazzurri found an agreement with Udinese to sign him. However, that never happened as the transfer eventually broke down, and he stayed with Udinese.

Juve is now in the running for his signature, but the Bianconeri are currently focusing on other transfers before turning their attention to him.

The midfielder is eager to leave Udinese for a bigger club, but Juventus is facing competition from Fenerbahce for his signature.

The Bianconeri are working on a move for Teun Koopmeiners at the moment, and as they focus there, Jose Mourinho has asked Fenerbahce to sign Samardzic for his team, according to Calciomercato.

The former Inter Milan and AS Roma manager wants to work with the Serbian midfielder and hopes his employers can secure Samardzic’s signing ahead of Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Lazar Samardzic has been one of the finest midfielders in the league, but he is not a priority for us now, and we expect him to leave before we even get serious about signing him.

The other midfielders we have signed are much better players and probably far more experienced.