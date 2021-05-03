Jose Mourinho linked with a return to Italy at Juventus

Jose Mourinho has been linked with the manager’s position at Juventus according to the latest reports.

The Portuguese is arguably the most successful manager with the shortest spell in Italy after his brief time at the helm with Inter Milan.

Mourinho managed Inter for just two seasons and he won consecutive league titles, one Italian Super Cup, one Italian Cup and one Champions League.

He left them for Real Madrid where he continued winning things before returning to England with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

He has just been sacked by Spurs after his team’s poor second half in this campaign.

He is now available for a new challenge and that could be at Juventus.

Calciomercato says the Special One is open to getting a new job and he wouldn’t object to a return to Italy.

His previous affiliation to Inter Milan might make it hard for him to manage Juve, but the report says he has no problems coaching the Bianconeri.

This is another reason Andrea Pirlo should worry about his job and there are only a few managers out there who have Mourinho’s managerial record.

It remains unclear if the Portuguese boss would take the Job should Juve finish outside the top four.