Juventus are reportedly considering a move for Bernardo Silva as his contract at Manchester City approaches its end. The Portuguese international may become the next significant player to depart City in successive summers following the exit of Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne has already made a positive impression at Napoli, and Juventus are eager to secure Silva for their squad next summer. However, they face strong competition from Benfica. The Portuguese club, which originally nurtured Silva, is keen to bring him back, and the prospect of his return has gained momentum.

Benfica’s Position in the Race

According to Tuttojuve, the appointment of Jose Mourinho at Benfica has shifted the balance in favour of the Lisbon side. The report states that Mourinho has finalised his agreement to take charge, and Silva is said to be enthusiastic about the idea of playing under him. This development has significantly reduced Juventus’ chances of convincing Silva to move to Turin.

The attraction of working with Mourinho could prove decisive in Silva’s decision, giving Benfica a notable advantage in negotiations. For Juventus, this represents a major setback in their pursuit of a player widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted midfielders in European football.

Bernardo Silva (Getty Images)

Juventus’ Next Steps

With their pursuit of Silva becoming increasingly difficult, Juventus may need to turn their attention towards alternative options. The club remains focused on adding an experienced and world-class figure to strengthen their squad for the future.

The qualities Silva would have brought are undeniable. Throughout his career, he has maintained an exceptional level of performance, contributing consistently for Manchester City and playing a key role in their domestic and European successes. His achievements include multiple Premier League titles as well as a Champions League triumph, credentials that underline the value he could have added to any team.

Nevertheless, the likelihood of securing Silva’s signature appears slim. Benfica’s emotional connection with the player, coupled with Mourinho’s influence, may ultimately lead Silva to return to his boyhood club. Juventus will therefore need to evaluate other high-profile targets to ensure their ambitions remain on track.