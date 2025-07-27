ISTANBUL, TURKEY - APRIL 6: Head coach Jose Mourinho of Fenrebahce looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor at Ulker Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on April 6, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly hellbent on signing Douglas Luiz that he’s willing to offer Juventus the services of Sofyan Amrabat.

The Brazilian midfielder is now on his way out of the club after being excluded from Igor Tudor’s plans. While the management was hoping for a peaceful resolution, the 27-year-old caused a stir by refusing to join his teammates on the pre-season camp.

Luckily for the former Aston Villa star, he still has a host of admirers in the Premier League, including West Ham United, Everton and Nottingham Forest. But on Saturday, emerging reports from Turkiye claimed that Fenerbahce have thrown themselves into the race.

These rumours are now being backed by Italian sources, adding further confirmation to this story.

Fenerbahce propose Amrabat-Doulas Luiz swap

As La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) explains, Luiz’s most likely destination remains the Premier League. However, Mourinho is trying his best to lure the Brazil international to Istanbul.

The Special One will also try to tempt the Bianconeri by offering Amrabat in an exchange deal.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

The Morocco international might not be a primary target for Juventus, but he has been mentioned as one of the names on the shortlist.

The Serie A giants have identified Morten Hjulmand as their priority target to bolster the middle of the park, but they have also set their sights on some other more affordable options, including Amrabat.

Juventus already keeping tabs on Sofyan Amrabat

The 28-year-old has vast experience in Serie A, having represented Hellas Verona and Fiorentina between 2019 and 2023.

After enduring a difficult loan spell at Manchester United in the 2023/24 campaign, the battling midfielder joined Fenerbahce last summer, and has recently completed a permanent switch.

Nevertheless, sources in Turkiye believe that Mourinho’s club would be willing to sell him this summer for the right offer.