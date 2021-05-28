Jose Mourinho plotting a reunion with Juventus star

Jose Mourinho has become the latest AS Roma manager and the Portuguese boss will be an interesting presence in Serie A next season.

Considering how good his managerial career has been apart from his last stint at Tottenham, one can guess that he would look to make Roma a force in Italian football again.

A manager is usually as good as his players are and this means Mourinho will target some of the best talents in the world.

He now has an eye on one of Juve’s top players as La Stampa via Calciomercato reports that he wants to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

The attacker has been in Turin since 2018, but the just-concluded campaign was a tough one for him as some fans and pundits repeatedly criticised him for the team’s poor performance.

The report says Mourinho has already spoken to him over the phone about the possibility of making the move.

The former Chelsea boss’ new club can offer him the same tax breaks that he enjoys at Juventus.

Juve is struggling financially and even if they will not admit it publicly, Ronaldo’s wages are an enormous strain on their finances.

If another team can land him for the last year of his contract, they would be happy to save as much as 30m euros from him alone.