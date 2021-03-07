Jose Mourinho wants to beat Juventus to signature of Real Madrid star

Juventus is one of the teams that is targeting a move for Raphael Varane in the summer, but they now face competition from Tottenham, according to Todofichajes.

The Frenchman has been a key part of the achievements that Madrid has enjoyed in the last decade and his current deal expires in 2022.

Los Blancos still want him to remain with them, but the defender hasn’t shown any indication that he wants to extend his time in the Spanish capital.

This has opened the door for any club to land him and the Bianconeri want to be that team.

Spurs are looking to become one of the top European teams and they see him as a player that could make them more competitive.

Jose Mourinho, the Spurs manager, believes Varane would solve his lingering centre-back problem and has asked the Lilywhites to sign him.

Juventus remains one of the top teams in Europe and it would guarantee him regular participation in the Champions League if he moves to Turin.

This alone should make the Bianconeri favourites for his signature, however, the report says Madrid would want a transfer fee near 60m euros and that could be a problem for Juve.

They have suffered financial losses already this season and would not want to invest that much in a defender.