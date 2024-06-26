Morata has already had two stints at Juventus and could potentially return for another spell as a Juve striker.

Juventus may make new signings this summer to meet the preferences of Thiago Motta, who is ushering in a new era at the club. Motta has specific ideas about the type of striker he wants and appears open to the idea of Morata returning.

However, Morata is also a target for the new Fenerbahce manager, Jose Mourinho. Mourinho, who gave Morata his debut at Real Madrid and played a significant role in his development, is keen to bring him to Turkey.

The report on Calciomercato indicates that Mourinho considers Morata a top target for Fenerbahce, and the Spaniard could be open to the move.

Given Mourinho’s influence and ability to attract top players, Juventus should take note of the competition for Morata’s signature.