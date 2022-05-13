Jose Mourinho wants to take top Juventus man to Roma

Jose Mourinho has become the latest manager to show interest in want-away Juventus star, Paulo Dybala.

The Argentinian will be out of contract at the Allianz Stadium in the summer and he is leaving Juve for good.

He and the Bianconeri couldn’t agree to terms of a new deal and he can now speak to other teams around the world.

Inter Milan had been seen as the overwhelming favourite to sign him if he remained in Serie A.

However, it seems they will struggle to win that race now, with AS Roma providing competition to them.

Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia claims Mourinho told the Argentinian in January that he wants to manage him.

At the time, no one knew he would not renew his deal. Now that he is leaving, the report claims the former Chelsea manager is pushing to sign him on a free transfer.

A meeting between his entourage and the Rome club has already been fixed for a later day after the initial date had to be changed.

Juve FC Says

For some Juve fans, it is much better to see him in a Roma shirt than in an Inter Milan jersey next season.

Juve has made their stand clear and Dybala can now join whoever he wants to join.

But he will lose his legacy to the club’s fans if he moves to San Siro instead of the Stadio Olimpico.