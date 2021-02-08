Jose Mourinho will not give up trying to land Juventus star

Aaron Ramsey has emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham in recent months, and Todofichajes reports that Jose Mourinho is still keen on the former Arsenal man.

Ramsey spent much of his career at Spurs’ fiercest rivals before moving to Juventus in the summer of 2019.

In two seasons in Turin, he is yet to deliver the performances that earned him the big-salary free transfer to the champions.

With constant injuries also hampering his development, the midfielder might be ushered out of Juve when the right offer comes, and Spurs might submit one.

Todofichajes says Mourinho is looking to add more reinforcements to his midfield, and Ramsey is a player that the Special One thinks can deliver for him.

Ramsey joined the Bianconeri for free, but the report says Juve will want to make 18m euros from his transfer.

Tottenham isn’t the highest paying team in England when it comes to wages, and that could put this move in doubt.

At his current more than 400k euros per week salary, the Welshman would comfortably earn more than Harry Kane in North London.

He might need to lower his salary or get it subsidised by Juve before he can make a return to England with Spurs.