Thiago Motta recently confirmed that at least eight members of the Juventus squad have been told to find a new home as the club begins a new era.

The Bianconeri are working on changing many aspects of the club, including the culture, and more tough decisions are expected.

Motta’s style of play is not compatible with several of their current stars, and Juve does not want to waste time with players who do not fit their vision.

Some new players have joined the group, and others have already been forced out. Journalist Xavier Jacobelli believes Juve is serious about these changes.

Everyone knew Juve needed a drastic change, and we were expecting some changes this summer.

However, only a few people thought the Bianconeri would make such tough calls, and Jacobelli admits they are doing a hard job.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Elkann’s words make us understand the full confidence that there is in the new course of Motta and Giuntoli. It is clear that Juve has decided to turn the page, from all points of view. Chiellini will return, who is destined to become a Boniperti of the third millennium, all this makes us understand that it is a summer of real change. We are changing pace”.

Juve FC Says

We have done some amazing pieces of business, and more will happen before this transfer window closes.

Even our backroom staff have changed and hopefully, these changes will bring success to the club sooner.