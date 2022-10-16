Journalist admits Juventus showed signs of life against Torino

The Italian journalist Giovanni Capuano watched Juventus’ 1-0 win against Torino yesterday, and he admits they showed signs of life in the game.

Juve won the match after back-to-back losses in games against AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa.

The win sets them up well to beat Empoli when they meet next weekend.

They also need another win in the game beforehand, their key Champions League match against Benfica.

Juve has not been pleasing to watch to most fans recently, but there have been some games that they prove they can deliver, and one of them was the fixture against Il Toro.

Capuano tweeted after the game:

“Beyond the victory, there are some signs of life for Juventus. Vlahovic , for example, but also the never being absent from the game, leaving gaps in concentration. For the rest of the performance, enough and little more.”

Juve FC Says

We need to keep that spark while heading to our next few matches.

Beating Torino is a thing of pride always, but this win should make us see that we can deliver when it matters.

We now need to do it more often and consistently to achieve the desired results.