Journalist Sandro Sabatini has explained why Dusan Vlahovic must perform much better than he currently is.

The Serbian has been enjoying his best season since moving to Juventus and has been one of the finest players in Serie A.

He has reached double figures for league goals for the Bianconeri, but more is expected from him.

Juventus needs more goals in these final weeks of the season as they continue to chase a place in next season’s Champions League.

Vlahovic has scored 16 goals in the league this season, his best since the 2021/2022 term when he scored 24 times for Juventus and Fiorentina combined.

Sabatini admits he has improved, however, he says Vlahovic should be scoring more goals. He explains, as quoted by Calciomercato;

“Vlahovic is having a better season, but if you think about how much he cost, how much he earns and all the trust he had, it seems to me that the numbers are just barely enough for now. With Lukaku you had a higher scoring percentage, that’s what they say all the numbers together”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has clearly improved in this campaign, and his form has been important to our success.

However, he is the main goalscorer at the club and we expect much more from him.