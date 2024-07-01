Federico Chiesa will address his Juventus future now that Italy has been eliminated from Euro 2024, and he is not in a strong negotiating position.

The attacker has been in talks with the Bianconeri over a new deal, but the negotiations have not made much progress so far.

He had suspended the talks to focus on Euro 2024, where he hoped to play a key role in another successful campaign for the Azzurri.

However, Italy is back home, and it was an underwhelming competition for the Juventus star.

Juve wanted to offer him a new contract on the same terms, but Chiesa is seeking a raise.

When the talks resume, Chiesa might push for a bigger contract as his current deal expires next summer, and Juve does not want to lose him as a free agent.

However, journalist Claudio Zuliani insists that if he were Chiesa, he would not consider asking for a raise after such a poor Euro 2024.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In light of this European Championship, Federico, isn’t it better for you to sit at the table with Giuntoli and discuss the salary distribution so as to have time to play for your chances at the next Juventus, instead of asking for a raise.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has not had a good season on our books, and he had a terrible Euro 2024, so we are now in a position of strength, and we expect him to accept our offer.