Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso frequently takes jabs at Juventus, and he recently criticised them over the transfer of Federico Chiesa to Liverpool.

Juventus suffered a significant financial loss by selling Chiesa to Liverpool, especially considering his contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

Chiesa had joined Juventus for a substantial fee in 2020 from Fiorentina, allowing Commisso to capitalise on the transfer.

In addition to Chiesa, Juventus also signed Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in 2022. Despite these transactions, Commisso has been consistently unhappy with dealings between the two clubs.

He often mentions Juventus’s substantial debt and argues that they should not be allowed to spend heavily in their pursuit of success.

However, journalist Paolo Paganini has now taken a sarcastic swipe at Commisso, questioning whether he is the same person who continues to sell his best players to Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“But is Commisso, who attacks the Italian football system and in particular, the big clubs, the same person who sold Chiesa, Vlahovic and Nico Gonzalez for “a fistful of dollars” to Juventus? “

Juve FC Says

Commisso is not happy that we are a bigger club, but his sadness will not change that.