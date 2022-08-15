Journalist argues that Allegri might not know how to use Kostic

The Italian journalist Maurizio Pistocchi has mocked Juventus manager Max Allegri about his comments on Filip Kostic.

The Bianconeri added the Serbian to their squad last week, and we expect him to become a key player for the club.

He had been in fine form at Eintracht Frankfurt and helped them to win the Europa League last season.

Several clubs wanted to sign him, but he chose to join Juve, and he is expected to become an important member of their team.

However, what position will he play? Allegri did not clarify that while he spoke about the winger in his pre-match press conference.

This did not go down well with Pistocchi, who suggests the Juve gaffer probably does not have a plan for the winger yet.

He tweeted: “‘Kostic is a footballer’ I have the slight feeling that Allegri does not have clear ideas.”

Juve FC Says

They pay journalists like Pistocchi to talk, so it doesn’t always make sense to take their comments seriously.

They always change them depending on what happens at that moment.

Reports linked several attackers with a move to Juve, and Allegri chose Kostic for a reason.

He already knows that the winger fits into his plan, and we will see how he would use the new signing.