While some fans and analysts may view Gleison Bremer as the best centre-back at Juventus, journalist Andrea Bosco holds a different perspective, suggesting that Bremer is not significantly different from Daniele Rugani.

Rugani has faced challenges in gaining relevance at the Allianz Stadium in recent seasons and is seen by many as a player Juventus could do without. His continued presence in the squad is believed to be due to Max Allegri considering him an important figure in the dressing room.

There have even been considerations of offering Rugani a new contract, although the club reportedly sees him as a player several levels below Bremer in terms of quality. This is reflected in the fact that Bremer is a regular starter for the team, while Rugani is not.

Bosco’s perspective is that neither Bremer nor Rugani inspire confidence, indicating that there might be concerns about both players’ performances despite their roles within the squad.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The game isn’t there, Allegri talks about a point gained against Atalanta and from his point of view it’s also right. He knows that the team has disposal, net of wages, is poor. When Bremer gets the ball I’m terrified, he’s paid millions and in my opinion he’s not stronger than Rugani. He wasn’t the right man to increase the quality of Juventus’ defence.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer is one of the finest defenders in Serie A, while Rugani has been poor for several seasons.

It is ridiculous to compare both players, but everyone has the right to have an opinion.