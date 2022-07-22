The Italian journalist, Furio Focolari, believes Juventus has not strengthened their squad enough to make it better than that of Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri have added the likes of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria to their group in this transfer window.

Both players will add quality to their ranks and make them better than they are now.

It means Juve will be confident of doing better than they did in the last campaign and probably win the league.

Inter Milan beat them to the Super Cup and the Italian Cup in the last campaign, and the Nerazzurri are still favourites for domestic success in this campaign.

Juve fans might feel their team is in a position to beat their bitter rivals now, but Focolari disagrees with that.

He says, as quoted by Calciomercatoweb:

“I don’t know if Juve has strengthened.

“She had Chiellini, de Ligt, Dybala, Morata and now she doesn’t have them anymore.

“All convinced of Pogba , I’m the only one who keeps saying to be careful. At Manchester United he never took it, it is all to be verified.

“He took Bremer, but in place of de Ligt , Chiellini was not replaced, Bonucci is no longer what he used to be. Inter is now stronger than Juve”

Juve FC Says

Juve and Inter have both strengthened their squad, and they will be hopeful they can get as much value from their players as they can.

The Bianconeri know success is a must in this campaign after they struggled in the last one.

However, they must also focus on winning their other games apart from the matches against Inter.

If they achieve that and lose only league games against the Nerazzurri, they can still win the league title.